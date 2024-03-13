Two days into the NFL's legal tampering period, dozens of big names have already agreed to terms on lucrative free-agent contracts. But several star players could soon be joining the market at wide receiver and edge rusher thanks to the Los Angeles Chargers' ongoing efforts to get under the 2024 salary cap.

As of Wednesday morning, the Chargers were still projected to be $25 million over the cap, with only hours remaining until the official start of the 2024 league year (4 p.m. ET). Meanwhile, they were responsible for four of the league's top 12 salary-cap hits entering the 2024 season -- those of wideouts Keenan Allen ($34.7 million) and Mike Williams ($32.5 million), and pass rushers Khalil Mack ($38.5 million) and Joey Bosa ($36.6 million).

The Chargers could save a little more than $10 million by restructuring Bosa's deal, per Over the Cap, but the contracts for Allen, Mack and Williams are not set up for simple restructuring. That means, barring a trade or significant pay cut for each of the veteran starters, one or more of the big names is due to be released. Each of Allen, Mack and Williams could save the Chargers an immediate $20 million if outright cut.

L.A. has reportedly been fielding potential trade calls about each of the players in the lead-up to the official start of free agency. Bosa, 28, is the youngest, but he's played just 14 games the last two seasons due to injury. Mack, 32, is coming off a career-high 17 sacks. Williams, 29, topped 1,000 yards twice in L.A. but appeared in just three games in 2023. And Allen, 32, has been the most consistent, with 10,000+ career receiving yards, but has also missed multiple games in each of the last two seasons.