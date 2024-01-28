There are four teams that have made it to NFL Conference Championship Weekend, but managers will take a long look at the Detroit Lions before they make their final 2024 NFL playoff bracket picks. Detroit shocked fans on Wild Card Weekend when they won their first playoff game since 1991 and now are one step closer to getting a shot at their first Super Bowl victory in franchise history. The road to the Super Bowl stops in California, where the Lions visit a San Francisco 49ers team that looked rusty in the divisional round, but grinded out a 24-21 win against the Green Bay Packers.

The Lions are +250 underdogs to win the NFC Championship Game and are +750 longshots to win Super Bowl 58. Should you include them in your NFL picks? Before making any NFL picks or 2024 NFL bracket predictions for the 2024 NFL Conference Championship Games, be sure to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2024 NFL playoffs on an incredible 183-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 37-21 roll on top-rated picks since Week 7 of last season and has nailed seven straight top-rated picks entering the 2024 NFL playoffs.

The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the 2024 NFL playoffs bracket for 2024 NFL Conference Championship Weekend and locked in NFL picks for every matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top 2024 NFL playoff predictions

One of the NFL playoff bracket predictions from the model: It is high on the Ravens to win the AFC. Baltimore rebounded after a 3-2 start to the season to finish 13-4 with a first-week bye in the playoffs, including a six-game winning streak heading into their regular-season finale.

Lamar Jackson is a strong candidate to win his second NFL MVP award after finishing the regular season ranked fourth in the league with a 64.7 adjusted QBR. In Baltimore's 34-10 win against the Houston Texans in the NFL Division round, Jackson completed 72.7% of passes for 152 yards with two TD passes and an additional two rushing TDs.

Jackson is just one dynamic aspect of Baltimore's offense that Kansas City will be tasked with stopping in the 2024 AFC Championship Game, since the Chiefs just gave up 72 rushing yards and two TDs against the Buffalo Bills offense. This could be why the model gives the Ravens a 63% chance of victory on Sunday that matches their -170 odds to win the AFC. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make 2024 NFL playoff bracket picks

The model has also made the call on who wins the 2024 NFC Championship Game and played out the rest of the 2024 NFL playoff bracket, and it is confident with its picks for who makes and wins Super Bowl 58. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So who wins both games during 2024 NFL Conference Championship Weekend? And what confident picks should you lock in for Super Bowl 58? Check out the 2024 NFL playoff bracket below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win, all from the proven computer model that has returned well over $7,000 since its inception, and find out.

2024 NFL playoff brackets, seeding

Get full NFL picks at SportsLine

AFC:

1. Ravens

3. Chiefs

NFC:



1. 49ers

3. Lions



Super Wild Card Weekend results:



Texans 45 vs. Browns 14

Chiefs 26 vs. Dolphins 7

Bills 31 vs. Steelers 17

Cowboys 32 vs. Packers 48

Lions 24 vs. Rams 23

Buccaneers 32 vs. Eagles 9



Divisional Round results:

49ers 24 vs. Packers 21

Ravens 34 vs.Texans 10

Lions 31 vs. Buccaneers 23

Bills 24 vs. Chiefs 27



2024 AFC Championship Game:



Ravens vs. Chiefs

2024 NFC Championship Game:

49ers vs. Lions



2024 Super Bowl



TBD