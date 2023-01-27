The Houston Texans may be nearing an end to their latest head coaching search. According to a report from NFL Media, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has emerged as a top candidate for the job. The interest is reportedly mutual, and Ryans will meet with the Texans next week, following the Niners' appearance on Sunday against the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.

Ryans has been considered one of the top coaching candidates during this hiring cycle due to his work with San Francisco's defense, first as inside linebackers coach and then as the defensive coordinator for the past two seasons. His units have ranked third and first in yards allowed and ninth and first in points allowed during his two years as the defensive coordinator, and efficiency metrics like Football Outsiders' DVOA (seventh and first) and TruMedia's EPA per play (11th and first) also painted the picture of an elite defense.

Prior to getting into coaching, Ryans was a two-time Pro Bowler while playing inside linebacker for the Texans. He won Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2006 while leading the NFL in solo tackles. He spent six seasons in Houston before being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles, where he played his final four years in the league.

For the Texans, Ryans would be their third head coaching hire in as many seasons. They hired David Culley in 2021 and fired him at the end of the year, then did the same with Lovie Smith in 2022. They have the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and figure to be in the market for a new franchise quarterback. With that player, and Ryans coaching up the defense, they could take some steps forward over the next few years.