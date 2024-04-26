The New York Giants passed on taking Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy at No. 6 overall, instead opting to help current quarterback Daniel Jones by gifting him a special weapon in wide receiver Malik Nabers from LSU.

Nabers is coming off a unanimous All-American season that also saw him earn first-team All-SEC honors. He finished his collegiate career as LSU's all-time leader in receiving yards with 3,003, an impressive mark considering how big of a wide receiver factory the program has been in recent years, headlined by fellow first-rounders Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase.

The Louisiana native is looked at as one of the top receivers in the 2024 class that could prove to be a bonafide No. 1 wideout within an offense at the NFL level. During his final season with the Tigers, Nabers caught 89 passes for 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns, all of which were career highs.

Here's what the Giants are getting in Nabers, including his scouting report, pro comparison, career accolades, fantasy fit and overall NFL outlook.

"I love this pick for the Giants. It says they didn't believe in the quarterbacks who were left and now they get a playmaker on the outside. This kid will be a star." -- Pete Prisco

Fantasy football outlook

Dynasty spin

Malik Nabers NFL Draft prospect profile

Age as of Week 1: 21 years old

21 years old Height: 6-foot-0

6-foot-0 Weight: 200 pounds



Comparable body type: Rishard Matthews

Position: No. 3 WR | Overall: No. 2 | Rating: 93.57 (All-Pro)

NFL comparison: Steve Smith (if he were 3 inches taller)

It's tough to find a receiver who has the power and the acceleration of Nabers. But what if Steve Smith were three inches taller? With his speed, his acceleration, his power and his temperament, wouldn't he be a comparable version of Nabers? I think he would be -- and I think Nabers could be every bit as good as Smith, if not better.

Scouting report

Malik Nabers is a super-explosive WR prospect. He gets to top gear in a flash and can sustain that speed down the field. He's effortless off the line and has serious acceleration. He's a bouncy athlete when needing to elevate. He has plus wiggle off the line and can get on top of CBs quickly to stack them on vertical routes. Physicality can get the best of him in press, but he's not a weak player. He works well fighting back to the football/finding it down the field and in the red zone. Natural mover with the ball in his hands. He has RB vision, plus quickness, and his supercharged burst all indicate him being a YAC weapon in the NFL. He won't be an elite burner, but he's certainly not slow. While not tall for the position, he has a "my-ball" mentality in traffic. Route-running is good, but he didn't run the full route tree. He has the athletic chops to be a star in that area eventually. In most classes, he'd be the clear WR1. His game is tailor-made for today's NFL.

Accolades

2023: Converted 78.7% of his receptions into either a first down or a touchdown, according to TruMedia (second-highest among players with at least 100 target)

2023: Led FBS with 17 catches of 30-plus yards

Strengths

Incredible explosiveness

RAC ability is elite

Will go up and get ball in traffic

Weaknesses

Not a huge frame

Didn't run many routes in college

Occasionally physical press beats him at the line

Stats breakdown



G Targets Receptions Yards Yards per catch TD 2023 13 128 89 1569 17.6 14 2023 v Top-25 4 46 30 486 16.2 2 2022-2023 27 228 161 2586 16.1 17

CBS Sports fantasy takes an in-depth look at Malik Nabers as a draft prospect.