During the San Francisco 49ers' Week 1 game, running back Elijah Mitchell suffered a sprained MCL that will sideline him for around eight weeks, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan announced on Monday. Mitchell's injury came during the first half of Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.

It was initially thought to be a minor injury, but a MRI following the game gave better clarity on the issue. Mitchell had six carries for 41 yards before he exited the game.

With Mitchell out for a significant amount of time, the team will be expecting more from its other running backs. Jeff Wilson, third-round rookie Tyrion Davis-Price and undrafted rookie Jordan Mason will now be the go-to guys on the ground.

A possible return date for Mitchell could be San Francisco's Week 10 against the Los Angeles Chargers or Week 11 against the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City.

Mitchell missed games last year as well for various reasons, only playing 11 games. In that time he ran for 963 yards and five touchdowns.

The offense is also without star tight end George Kittle (groin), and with a new starting quarterback in Trey Lance, these injuries could leave the 22-year-old in a tough spot. The 49ers lost their opening game to the Bears, 19-10. They host the Seattle Seahawks next week.