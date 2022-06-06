San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was not at OTAs, and he won't be with the team for mandatory minicamp, either. According to CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones, the team has excused Garoppolo from participation at minicamp as he continues to rehab from shoulder surgery while the franchise continues to look for a trade partner.

The 49ers are poised to move forward with former No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance under center, and the franchise is attempting to treat its former starting signal-caller with the respect he deserves by finding him a good landing spot. Unfortunately for Garoppolo, a trade hasn't come to fruition just yet. Something that has complicated this process is his shoulder surgery. It was initially reported that the procedure was not expected to affect his trade market, but it absolutely did.

Jimmy Garoppolo SF • QB • 10 CMP% 68.3 YDs 3810 TD 20 INT 12 YD/Att 8.64 View Profile

Back in March, Pro Football Talk reported that 49ers general manager John Lynch was telling interested teams that they had an offer of two second-round picks for Garoppolo on the table, but the game of QB musical chairs commenced and Garoppolo and Baker Mayfield were left without a seat. The Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers have been two potential landing spots for the two quarterbacks, but it remains to be seen if San Francisco would trade Garoppolo within the division.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan recently said he expects Garoppolo to be traded, but that it's "not a guarantee." Garoppolo's shoulder is reportedly expected to be ready to go in late June or early July.