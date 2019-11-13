49ers' Ronald Blair suffers torn ACL in OT loss to Seahawks, Emmanuel Sanders listed as day-to-day

The San Francisco 49ers in Week 10 again put the NFL on notice that they are, in fact, contenders. Their magnificent outing against the rival Seattle Seahawks on "Monday Night Football" saw them just barely edged out 27-24 in overtime, in a game that could've been theirs if not for a missed game-winning kick by rookie Chase McLaughlin that got punched wide left.

The contest itself wasn't the only thing the 49ers lost that night, though, because they now won't see defensive end Ronald Blair on the field for the remainder of the season. Blair suffered a torn ACL in the team's first loss of the season, head coach Kyle Shanahan announced, and will be moved to injured reserve -- ending his season. While Blair hasn't put up eye-popping numbers for the Niners in 2019, he's been a key rotational piece that's helped them arguably become the best defense in all of football.

In nine games played, and with no starts, Blair has delivered 21 combined tackles, a fumble recovery, and his three sacks are good enough for top-five on the team. His absence will be felt going forward, as the 26-year-old looks to bounce back from yet another season-ending injury, having also landed on injured reserve in 2017.

Additionally, the team is expected to be without defensive tackle D.J. Jones for Week 11, after being knocked out of the contest with the Seahawks due to a groin injury. Jones is a starter on the Niners defensive front and has two sacks this season along with 16 combined tackles, and his help in disrupting both the run and the pass is well-noted. Unlike Blair, Jones' injury is believed to be short-lived, and he'll be re-evaluated for Week 12 and beyond.

Flipping over to the offensive side of the ball, the team is monitoring offensive lineman Joe Staley closely after suffering a fractured finger, as he seeks a second opinion to determine if surgery is required. They may have dodged a bullet with Pro Bowl wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, though, who left the battle with Seattle with a rib injury that prevented him from returning, but Shanahan lists Sanders' injury as day-to-day, giving him a real chance of taking the field this week against the Arizona Cardinals -- assuming Shanahan doesn't opt to hold him out to have him healthier for a key battle against the Green Bay Packers in Week 12.

As they await news on the status of Staley, the offense holds their breath but are thankful Sanders -- whom they recently traded for and began to come on strong -- has seemingly avoided major injury. The same can't be said for the defense, however, now without Jones for at least a week and Blair until 2020.