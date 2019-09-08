49ers rule out starting running back Tevin Coleman after he suffers ankle injury

The San Francisco 49ers may have a problem at the running back position.

During their season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tevin Coleman left the game with an ankle injury, and the team quickly relayed to reporters that he would not be returning. Ian Rapoport speculated that this could mean it is a significant injury.

Without Coleman, the 49ers are left with just two running backs in Matt Breida and Raheem Mostert. Coleman rushed six times for 23 yards and caught two passes for 33 yards before he sustained the injury.

This is not the only issue the 49ers have had with the health of their running backs early in the season. San Francisco was supposed to have one of the most talented and versatile backfields in the NFL, but Jerick McKinnon is still struggling to return from the serious knee injury he suffered last year. Last week, Adam Schefter reported that the 49ers placed veteran running back on season-ending injured reserve. Rapoport also previously reported that McKinnon's surgically repaired knee recently had "a bit of a flare up" and may require a procedure to fix the issue.

Coleman was signed by the 49ers this offseason after spending his first five seasons with the Atlanta Falcons. In 56 career games, he has rushed for 2,340 yards and 18 touchdowns, and he has also caught 92 passes for 1,010 yards and 11 touchdowns.

It's a good thing that the 49ers have a couple of talented backs behind him. Breida broke out last year when he got his chance with McKinnon out, and he rushed for 814 yards and three touchdowns. He will be forced to pick up the slack if Coleman misses extended time.