Tevin Coleman reunites with Kyle Shanahan as running back reportedly signs with 49ers
The 49ers signed a big-money running back last offseason and now add Coleman to their backfield
The San Francisco 49ers have not been shy about throwing their money around in free agency. On Wednesday they continued their free-spending ways, inking former Atlanta Falcons running back Tevin Coleman to a two-year, $10 million contract, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Coleman previously played for 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, who was the offensive coordinator in Atlanta for two seasons prior to taking the job in San Francisco. During that time, Coleman split work with Devonta Freeman, serving as the speed and passing down complement to Freeman's more physical, downhill style of running.
It's an interesting fit for San Francisco, which last offseason handed a monster deal to Jerick McKinnon (four years, $30 million) only to see him tear his ACL during the preseason. Backup Matt Breida fared well in his place (as did fourth-stringer Raheem Mostert), but sustained multiple injuries along the way. San Francisco can theoretically get out of McKinnon's contract but doing so would leave a larger dead money charge on their books than keeping McKinnon's salary would.
Shanahan has always been partial to a split backfield, so it's possible the two players could share the job and just provide a similar look no matter who is on the field. With Jimmy Garoppolo under center, George Kittle at tight end, and Marquise Goodwin and Dante Pettis on the outside, San Francisco has the start of a nice set of offensive skill players, but they could still use an upgrade in that area. That's presumably where they'll focus in the draft after adding Dee Ford and Kwon Alexander to their defense earlier in free agency.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Free Agency: Live updates, rumors
Breaking down the latest rumors, news, notes and signings across the league
-
Odell finally reacts to shocking trade
The former Giants receiver actually sounds excited about going to Cleveland
-
Seahawks reportedly re-sign Kendricks
Kendricks, who has already served an eight-game suspension, is facing a possible prison se...
-
Cowboys could be interested in Browns DE
John Dorsey is establishing himself as quite the trader in the first few days of free agen...
-
Chiefs cut longtime safety Eric Berry
The Eric Berry era in Kansas City ended on Wednesday
-
Raiders keep adding with Tyrell Williams
Oakland continues its offseason spending spree with another wide receiver acquisition