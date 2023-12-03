In what might be the regular season game of the year in the NFC to this point, the San Francisco 49ers (8-3) travel east to take on the Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) on Sunday afternoon. This game is a rematch of last year's NFC Championship Game won by Philadelphia, 31-7. The 49ers enter off a 31-13 victory in Seattle on Thanksgiving, while Philadelphia won an overtime thriller on Sunday against Buffalo, 37-34. San Francisco is 6-5 against the spread, while Philadelphia is 7-2-2 ATS In 2023.

Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field is set for 4:25 p.m. ET. San Francisco is a 3-point road favorite in the latest 49ers vs. Eagles odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 47. Before making any Eagles vs. 49ers picks of your own, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the computer model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 175-126 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 29-18 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season and is 22-8 straight-up the last two weeks.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Niners vs. Eagles and just locked in its picks and NFL Week 13 predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Eagles vs. Niners:

Eagles vs. 49ers spread: 49ers -3

Eagles vs. 49ers over/under: 47 points

Eagles vs. 49ers money line: 49ers -155, Eagles +132

Eagles vs. 49ers picks: See picks at SportsLine

Eagles vs. 49ers live stream: fubo (try for free)



Why the 49ers can cover

San Francisco entered its bye week with three straight losses, but since then, the 49ers have been dominant in three straight victories. The Niners have beaten Jacksonville, Tampa Bay, and Seattle by 31, 13, and 18 points respectively. Quarterback Brock Purdy has turned his play around after a difficult stretch, including a 209 yard, one touchdown performance in Week 12. Purdy was injured in last year's conference championship game and undoubtedly wants to exact some revenge against Philadelphia this week.

What makes San Francisco's offense go is the presence of star running back Christian McCaffrey. He leads the NFL with a combined 16 rushing/receiving touchdowns and is near a lock to score at least once each week. Against Seattle, McCaffrey totaled 139 yards and two scores. It's unlikely that Philadelphia will be able to slow arguably the NFL's best dual-threat running back in Week 13. See which team to pick here.

Why the Eagles can cover

Philadelphia has been playing with fire of late, having won each of its last four games by one possession. In Sunday's dramatic overtime victory over Buffalo, Jalen Hurts solidified himself atop the current MVP leaders by throwing for 200 yards and three touchdowns and rushing for two more. On the season, Hurts has thrown for 18 scores and rushed for 11 more, most of which have come via the rugby-style play known affectionately as "The Brotherly Shove."

After a six game stretch with 125 or more receiving yards, star Philadelphia wide receiver A.J. Brown has been quiet of late, combining for only 111 yards and two touchdowns over the last three games. With tight end Dallas Goedert out the last two weeks, the Eagles No. 2 receiver, Devonta Smith, has lines of 6-99-0 and 7-106-1 after posting only two 99+ yard performances in the season's first nine games. Against a stout 49ers defense, the Eagles will need to be crisp on offense and Hurts will likely need to target Brown and Smith early and often. See which team to pick here.

How to make 49ers vs. Eagles picks

The model has simulated San Francisco vs. Philadelphia 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning Under on the point total, and it also says one side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time. You can only see the model's Eagles vs. 49ers pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Philadelphia vs. San Francisco on Sunday, and which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Eagles vs. 49ers spread you should be all over Sunday, all from the model on a 175-126 roll on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.