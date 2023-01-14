The 49ers and Seahawks will square off for the third time this season on Saturday for Super Wild Card Weekend's first showdown. But their final and most important matchup will have a different dynamic, thanks to inclement weather that could drastically impact field conditions. Not only is rain in the forecast, but a flood watch and wind advisory are also in effect this weekend in the San Francisco area.

Below, you'll find an updated look at the weather, as well as how it may influence the game:

Game-day weather

Kickoff for Saturday's 49ers-Seahawks game is 4:30 p.m. ET.

Rain is the name of the game in this one: Santa Clara, home to the 49ers' Levi's Stadium, is due for rainfall through at least 2 p.m. ET, with more rain -- and potentially a lot of it -- picking up around 5 p.m. ET. Specifically, there is an 80% chance of rain starting at 5 p.m. ET, with thunderstorms possible between 7-8 p.m. ET, according to The Weather Channel.

Before kickoff, the Greater Bay Area, including Santa Clara, will remain under a wind advisory until at least 3 p.m. ET. Although winds are only projected at 9-10 mph around game time, they could be gusty in the hours leading up to kickoff, with southbound winds reaching 20-30 mph and topping out at up to 50 mph. Power outages are possible as a result.

Additionally, a flood watch is in effect in the area from Saturday through Monday. Excessive runoff may result in rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying areas flooding, per The Weather Channel, with extensive street flooding also possible.

Impact on Seahawks-49ers

A severe thunderstorm has the potential to delay the game even after it's begun, but the more likely scenario is that Seahawks-49ers will proceed with both teams limited through the air. Running the ball tends to be the go-to formula for rain-soaked contests, and fortunately, both the 49ers and Seahawks like to establish the ground game anyway. Kyle Shanahan's 49ers have leaned on both Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell to lessen the burden for rookie quarterback Brock Purdy, while Pete Carroll's Seahawks got 1,000 yards from rookie bell-cow Kenneth Walker III this year.

In the end, while San Francisco is built to win on the ground, heavy rainfall might actually help Seattle more. The 49ers have been more consistent and explosive throwing the ball of late, with Purdy connecting with everyone from Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk to George Kittle, whereas the Seahawks' Geno Smith has struggled to protect the ball airing it out. If both teams are forced to cut back on their aerial attack, it's possible Seattle would more happily welcome a low-scoring affair.