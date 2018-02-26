A Jets linebacker got a DWI while driving the wrong way through the Lincoln Tunnel
That's not a good look for Dylan Donahue or the team; fortunately no one was badly injured
A potentially scary situation involving a Jets linebacker unfolded in the New York area over the weekend, with Jets linebacker Dylan Donahue getting arrested for DWI while driving the wrong way through the Lincoln Tunnel early Monday morning.
Donahue, a fifth-round pick by the Jets in the 2017 NFL Draft, was arrested and charged with DWI and reckless driving according to NJ Advanced Media.
According to Port Authority spokesman Joe Pentangelo, via NJAM, Donahue swerved into a middle lane and caused a crash with a bus that left four people injured.
From the report:
A Port Authority police officer on the Weehawken side of the tunnel saw Donahue drive a Dodge Charger around traffic cones and into the center tunnel against traffic, Pentangelo said.
Donahue crashed into a jitney bus that had 15 people on board. Four of the passengers suffered minor injuries and were brought to Hoboken University Medical Center for treatment, the spokesman said.
The rookie linebacker failed sobriety and Breathalyzer tests and was placed under arrest. The passenger in Donahue's car was charged with disorderly conduct and obstruction during the investigation, police said.
This is a really bad look. Donahue was fortunate that neither he nor the people in the bus were badly injured -- driving against traffic in an underwater tunnel has legitimate downside when it comes to people getting hurt. It's really, really dangerous.
A Jets spokesperson said the team is "aware of the situation" and the team will "have no further comment" since it is "a pending legal action." That's a boilerplate comment/statement but sort of a cop out given the situation surrounding this incident.
This is also a situation where, with people questioning whether the Jets have a discipline problem, it would hardly be surprising to see the Jets release Donahue, given the nature of his draft status and his limited impact on the team last year.
Jets wideout Robby Anderson was also arrested on multiple charges in Florida back in January and Rashard Robinson was arrested as well back in December.
