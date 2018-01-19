Jets receiver Robby Anderson reportedly arrested on multiple charges in Florida

New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson was arrested on Friday morning in South Florida. According to multiple reports, Anderson was booked on multiple charges including resisting an officer, harming public servant or family and fleeing police.

The Jets organization, reached for comment by ESPN and the New York Daily News, did not have a comment on the arrest.

Jets WR Robby Anderson arrested again in South Florida. Charges: Resisting an officer, harming public servant or family and fleeing police. Jets are aware of arrest, have no comment. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) January 19, 2018

#Jets WR Robby Anderson arrested on nine charges in Florida. Needless to say, NYJ is not pleased with this: https://t.co/h84BotQSKT pic.twitter.com/3wQBqMNvBc — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) January 19, 2018

Anderson was also arrested in Florida last offseason. Back in May, he was charged with a felony count of resisting arrest with violence and obstruction of a police officer.

Charges against Robby Anderson: resisting arrest; harm to a public servant or family; fleeing while lights/siren active; reckless driving; failure to drive in single lane; two counts of disobeying a red light; speeding; and turning without a signal. #Jetshttps://t.co/yHw4fZTsZl — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) January 19, 2018

He subsequently had a breakout season for New York, catching 63 passes for 941 yards and seven touchdowns as Josh McCown's No. 1 target in the passing game. A 24-year old undrafted free-agent signed out of Temple prior to the 2016 season, Anderson looks like he should be a significant part of the Jets' future, but he has put his status in jeopardy with a second arrest. It's possible he could be subject to NFL discipline based on the details that come out about his situation.