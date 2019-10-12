Aaron Jones uses fine for taunting Cowboys to taunt them again: 'It's a dope picture'
One week later, the Packers running back is still finding ways to taunt the Cowboys -- even at his own expense
Aaron Jones will have to pay up for having a bit too much fun against the Dallas Cowboys. The veteran running back took the Cowboys to task at AT&T Stadium in Week 5 with 107 rushing yards and a career-high four rushing touchdowns, but also added 75 receiving yards on seven catches to his stat line.
The Packers went on to grab a 34-24 win that wasn't nearly that close for much of the game, and Jones felt so good in the rout that he taunted All-Pro cornerback Byron Jones en route to one of his touchdowns -- by waving at him as he entered the end zone. The running back was reportedly notified by the NFL of a sizable $10,527 fine for getting snarky with the defender -- per Rob Demovsky of ESPN -- but the former could not care less.
If anything, he wants to memorialize the gesture.
"I can't say it's worth it, but it's a dope picture," Aaron Jones said. "I'm going to have that blown up."
Jones had previously been a non-factor for the Packers before becoming the polar opposite against the Cowboys, so it stands to reason he'd look to ride the wave from his career day for as long as he can. He'll look to repeat his success in Week 6 against the rival Detroit Lions in a game that will again see him relied upon in the absence of wide receiver Davante Adams, but time will tell if he can duplicate the success from a week prior.
If he can't, he'll at least have a poster commemorating the highest point of his NFL career thus far -- even if it did cost over 10 grand to make.
