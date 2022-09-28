Aaron Rodgers has gotten a lot of attention for his postgame comments following the Packers' 14-12 win over the Buccaneers this past Sunday. During the interview, Rodgers appeared to allude that he informed someone on the Packers' coaching staff about the Buccaneers getting away with a delay a game on their late touchdown after seeing a replay on the Jumbotron. Tampa Bay was then flagged for delay of game before its unsuccessful two-point conversion attempt.

Rodgers has since clarified his comments, stating that what he gleaned from the Jumbotron occurred prior to Tampa Bay's two-point attempt. Rodgers said he was communicating with Packers coach Matt LaFleur on the Packers' timeout situation during the Buccaneers' final drive when he relayed something that he saw on the Jumbotron.

"I'm not going to get into exactly what I saw, or if it even had a real impact on the play," Rodgers said on "The Pat McAfee Show". "I think that's kind of inconsequential, but I thought I saw something. I walked down, I relayed it to Matt. Whether that got related to Joe (Barry) or not, I'm not sure. Either way, it had nothing to do with the two-point conversion."

Given Rodgers' recent comments, it's easy to see how his postgame comments were taken out of context.

While he did share information with his coach, Rodgers declined to take away credit for the Packers' successful stop on the Buccaneers' two-point attempt. Rodgers alluded to the Patriots' 2007 controversy in an attempt to minimize his impact on the final moments of last Sunday's game. Ironically, the Patriots are the Packers' next opponent, as Green Bay will host New England on Sunday.

"Even if you if you know something's coming and you relay it, you've still gotta go out and execute," Rodgers said. "I mean, I think that was what Spygate was all about, right, stealing some signals. We've still got to go out there and execute the play and, in our case, stop them. But it had nothing to do with the two-point conversion."