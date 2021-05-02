If you've been away for the past few days, there is some serious drama going on in Green Bay you need to know about. Star quarterback and reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers has reportedly told members within the Packers organization that he does not want to return to the team. There are also reports he wants general manager Brian Gutekunst fired and that he's even threatening retirement unless the situation is repaired "to his liking."

No matter how likely you think it is, there is a possibility Rodgers could be playing football elsewhere in 2021. While the Denver Broncos stole headlines on draft weekend by reportedly creating an intriguing trade package to offer the Packers for their star signal-caller, there is another team in the AFC West to keep an eye on, and that's the Las Vegas Raiders.

On Sunday morning, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said on "SportsCenter" that Rodgers is interested in "Sin City," and that the Raiders are a team to watch as this situation progresses.

"[Aaron Rodgers] is reportedly intrigued by the Raiders as well, so they have to be on this list," Fowler said, (H/T Bleacher Report). They're happy with Derek Carr; nothing's going on right now, and they very well could extend Derek Carr sometime soon. But the Raiders look into every single quarterback situation. ... They looked at past free agents or trade options. So, Jon Gruden is sort of always lurking. You can't discount them."

As Fowler notes, the Raiders are comfortable with Carr under center. Still, acquiring Rodgers would be an upgrade for almost any team, and Gruden's infatuation with quarterbacks in general is well known. Fowler's comments also fall in line with an earlier report from Pro Football Talk, which stated Rodgers has interest in the Broncos, Raiders and San Francisco 49ers as potential landing spots. With the 49ers having just drafted quarterback Trey Lance with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Rodgers' interest could have narrowed to the two AFC West teams.

The Packers are adamant that they will not be trading Rodgers, and it's true they have him under contract. Still, there are a number of different ways this situation could play out.