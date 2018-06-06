Aaron Rodgers on Packers' rookie corners: 'I'm going to dice them up a little bit'
Jaire Alexander and Josh Jackson haven't seen a quarterback like Rodgers yet
The Green Bay Packers drafted a pair of exciting rookie cornerbacks in Jaire Alexander and Josh Jackson this offseason. And although Packers fans have high hopes for a secondary that's been lacking in recent years, Aaron Rodgers has no intention of taking it easy on the young guys.
"Yeah, they're talking a lot," Rodgers said. "So I'm going to dice them up a little bit once we get down to it."
Alexander, drafted in the first round out of Louisville, and Jackson, taken in the second round out of Iowa, haven't faced any quarterback close to as talented as Rodgers. He's one of the greats, and he's definitely hungry after missing most of last season with a broken collarbone.
Alexander definitely has a healthy respect for his new quarterback.
You can't ask for better practice as a rookie than facing Rodgers. The key for Alexander and Jackson will be to not lose confidence when Rodgers inevitably shreds them in practice. After all, we've seen what a hungry Rodgers looks like before. It can get very ugly for defenses very quickly when he decides to turn on the afterburners and pick a defense apart.
