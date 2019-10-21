Aaron Rodgers' Packers teammates went wild when they found out he had perfect passer rating in win over Raiders

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had one of the best games of his career on Sunday against the Oakland Raiders. He went 25 of 31 for 429 yards, threw five passing touchdowns and ran for one. After the 42-24 win, taking the team to 6-1, the Packers gathered in the locker room to celebrate.

Head coach Matt LaFleur handed Rodgers the game ball and also shared the news that he had a perfect passer rating of 158.3, becoming the first Packers quarterback to do so.

Aaron Rodgers got the game ball and a gigantic group hug from his @Packers teammates after throwing 5 TD against the Raiders. pic.twitter.com/C9hkBJnTpQ — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) October 20, 2019

Rodgers' teammates bowed down to him as LaFleur announced what a historic day it was for the QB. As the 35-year-old went up to grab the game ball, his teammates were getting pumped up, smacking their quarterback and yelling in excitement as his stats were being listed.

LaFleur ended his game ball speech with a zinger saying, "And the old man ran for one." That caused the players to surround Rodgers, piling on him and jumping up and down as he ducked down, grabbing the ball to protect himself. Careful not to hurt the guy while celebrating, he's doing pretty well lately.

The team was clearly ecstatic for their offensive leader, and being part of Packers history isn't too bad either. A great game is deserving of the game ball, but a perfect passer rating is deserving of a reaction like this one.

During his postgame press conference the NFC North leader he said with a smirk, "I still don't understand how they put that rating together, but it does sound pretty good."

Next week Green Bay looks to do it again, and extend their three-game win streak, when the head to Arrowhead Stadium to face a Patrick Mahomes-less Kansas City Chiefs team.