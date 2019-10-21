Aaron Rodgers' Packers teammates went wild when they found out he had perfect passer rating in win over Raiders
Rodgers made Packers history on Sunday
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had one of the best games of his career on Sunday against the Oakland Raiders. He went 25 of 31 for 429 yards, threw five passing touchdowns and ran for one. After the 42-24 win, taking the team to 6-1, the Packers gathered in the locker room to celebrate.
Head coach Matt LaFleur handed Rodgers the game ball and also shared the news that he had a perfect passer rating of 158.3, becoming the first Packers quarterback to do so.
Rodgers' teammates bowed down to him as LaFleur announced what a historic day it was for the QB. As the 35-year-old went up to grab the game ball, his teammates were getting pumped up, smacking their quarterback and yelling in excitement as his stats were being listed.
LaFleur ended his game ball speech with a zinger saying, "And the old man ran for one." That caused the players to surround Rodgers, piling on him and jumping up and down as he ducked down, grabbing the ball to protect himself. Careful not to hurt the guy while celebrating, he's doing pretty well lately.
The team was clearly ecstatic for their offensive leader, and being part of Packers history isn't too bad either. A great game is deserving of the game ball, but a perfect passer rating is deserving of a reaction like this one.
During his postgame press conference the NFC North leader he said with a smirk, "I still don't understand how they put that rating together, but it does sound pretty good."
Next week Green Bay looks to do it again, and extend their three-game win streak, when the head to Arrowhead Stadium to face a Patrick Mahomes-less Kansas City Chiefs team.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Hunt able to practice, returns vs. Bills
Cleveland gets an explosive piece back to its offense soon
-
Patriots at Jets: Preview, prediction
The Jets are hoping for a better result against their division rivals this time around
-
Lawrence fires parting shot at Pederson
What the Eagles head coach said before the game set the tone for Cowboys, and Lawrence fires...
-
Barkley 'felt fine' in early return
Barkley had 72 yards and a touchdown in his first game back from an ankle sprain
-
2020 Mock Draft: Jaguars replace Ramsey
The Jaguars get a super-skill cornerback in Kristian Fulton to fill the vacancy created after...
-
Saints players clown Cohen over height
To be fair, the 5-foot-6 Cohen wasn't the only Bears offensive player who came up short
-
Cowboys throttle Eagles: Takeaways
Dallas jumped out to a 14-0 lead just over six minutes in and controlled things from there
-
Saints at Bears: Live updates
The Saints proved that even with a backup quarterback, they are one of the more complete teams...