No one does offseason drama like Aaron Rodgers and for the second straight year, no one seems to have any idea how things are going to play out with the Packers quarterback.

Last week, there was a report that the Packers were ready to move on from their star quarterback, but as it turns out, that might not actually be the case. During an interview on "The Rich Eisen Show" this week, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media made it sound like there was a good chance that Rodgers could end up back in Green Bay in 2023, but that there would be one big condition attached to his return: He'd have to be all in.

"If he wants to return to Green Bay and as long as he's fully bought in, the Packers want him back," Pelissero said. "They had good conversations after the season."

Pelissero's comments were echoed by ESPN's Jeff Darlington, who was told by a source on Wednesday that the most likely scenario is that Rodgers would return to Green Bay.

"I had with a [conversation with a] very important Green Bay Packers source who, quite honestly, believes that Aaron Rodgers will be back with the Packers and that all of this is being overhyped," Darlington said. "He looks at the contract that Aaron Rodgers signed last year and the commitment that he gave to the team and believes that at the end of the day, Aaron Rodgers will be back with the Packers."

Those comments both contradict a report from last week from longtime Packers beat writer Bob McGinn, who said the Packers are ready to move on from Rodgers and that they're "disgusted" with their quarterback.

"They are done with Rodgers," McGinn said on a podcast with GoLong's Tyler Dunne. "He's not coming back. I mean, they're disgusted with him, and they're done with him. And they're moving on."

McGinn also noted that everyone in the organization was ready to move on, from president Mark Murphy to general manager Brian Gutekunst to coach Matt LaFleur.

"They've turned the page," McGinn said. "They don't see Rodgers as a guy who's really working hard anymore."

It's completely possible that the front office doesn't think he's working as hard as he used to, but it's also possible that they still like him and that they're willing to leave a door open for his return. As Pelissero noted, the Packers want him to be "fully bought in" if he's going to play and that likely means the team would like to see Rodgers attend OTAs and other spring workouts, which are all voluntary. Rodgers skipped out on spring practices last year, which quickly became a storyline in Green Bay.

Although there's been plenty of trade speculation involving Rodgers this offseason, let's not forget that he said in late January that he would love to "finish" his career with the Packers.

"I have a lot of love for what's gone on in Green Bay. And I'd love to finish there, I would," Rodgers said.

Right now, the ball is in Rodgers' court. The Packers can't make a move until they know what he wants to do and he apparently isn't going to decide what he wants to do until he's done with his darkness retreat, which is where he sits in the dark for four straight days.

Does sitting in the dark help? Apparently, it does. The four-time MVP said last week that he would be closer to making a decision about his NFL future once he came out of the dark.

"It's an opportunity to do a little self-reflection in some isolation and after that, I feel like I'll be a lot closer to that final, final decision," Rodgers said of his darkness retreat.

It's unclear when Rodgers will be returning to civilization, but it should be soon. At that point, he'll have to decide if he wants to return to Green Bay, if he wants to retire or if he's open to a trade. Based on the comments from both Pelissero and Darlington, it seems that option "A" is looking very realistic.