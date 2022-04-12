The Packers will kick off their 2022 offseason program on April 18, and when they do, they'll likely be without star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The reigning MVP is expected to skip the voluntary meetings and workouts ahead of June's mandatory minicamp, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Rodgers, 38, did the same last offseason before also holding out of minicamp amid a dispute with Green Bay brass, but is just a month removed from signing a three-year, $150 million extension with the team.

Phase One of the offseason program includes team meetings, strength and conditioning training, and physical rehab, while organized team activities (OTAs), which begin in May, can include noncontact practices and a voluntary veteran minicamp. The Packers will begin OTAs May 23, with six different one- or two-day sessions running through mid-June. Their mandatory minicamp, meanwhile, is scheduled for June 7-9, just over a month before the expected start of training camp.

Rodgers has said multiple times over the last year that he preferred having more time to himself while forgoing voluntary programs ahead of the 2021 season, his second straight MVP campaign. Other veteran QBs, including Tom Brady, have similarly skipped the start of offseason programs in recent years, putting more emphasis on mandatory preparations closer to the season.