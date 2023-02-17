We won't officially know Aaron Rodgers' plans for next season until he gets back from the darkness retreat he has planned for the coming days. But we may already have a clue as to what the Green Bay Packers want to do. According to longtime Packers beat writer and insider Bob McGinn, the Packers are ready to move on.

"They are done with Rodgers," McGinn said on a podcast with GoLong's Tyler Dunne. "He's not coming back. I mean, they're disgusted with him, and they're done with him. And they're moving on."

Meanwhile, the Packers are extremely high on Jordan Love. "They think he's the second coming now," McGinn said.

It's worth noting that back in 2020, when the Packers traded up for Love in the draft despite having Rodgers on their roster, McGinn reported something similar.

"Public niceties aside, my sense is [Packers coach Matt] LaFleur, fresh from a terrific 13-3 baptismal season, simply had enough of Rodgers' act and wanted to change the narrative," McGinn wrote at The Athletic. "With a first-round talent on the roster, the Packers would gain leverage with their imperial quarterback and his passive-aggressive style."

Of course, Rodgers would remain in Green Bay and win back-to-back MVPs in 2020 and 2021 before he and the team took a step backward last season in the wake of the Davante Adams trade. But with Rodgers getting older and increasingly controversial off the field, it's possible the Packers really could decide to move on this time around.

In the event that Green Bay puts him on the market, the New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders, among several other teams, figure to be interested in his services.