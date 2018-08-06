Adam Gase has a simple reason why he lists Frank Gore OR Kenyan Drake on depth chart
The Dolphins coach is pretty in touch with why he does some of the things he does
Coming into August, the Dolphins' depth chart had a strange quirk to it. The running back position was listed as Frank Gore OR Kenyan Drake at the starting position, with Senorise Perry backing up Kenyan Drake OR Frank Gore. A lot of people wondered why the Dolphins would do such a thing, questioning if it was some strange meta-game from the same team that brought the Wildcat offense into the mainstream a decade ago.
As it turned out, head coach Adam Gase has a very simple -- and very self-aware -- explanation for it.
You've got to respect the introspection, but in all honesty, there's not much value to be had in the strategy. It's unlikely that Bill Belichick is going to lose sleep wondering whether Frank Gore or Kenyan Drake is going to get touches this season.
The seemingly immortal Gore rushed for 961 yards for the Colts last year, averaging 3.7 yards per carry. He'll look to bring that average up, but at 35, it's hard to determine what kind of impact he'll have throughout the year. Drake has 823 career rushing yards, but the Dolphins may hope to lean on him a bit more in his third season.
It's entirely likely these two will split carries, at least early on in the regular season when the Dolphins open up against the Titans. Until then, however, Gase will presumably continue to keep everyone guessing.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Falcons extend Ricardo Allen three years
The Falcons continue to extend their key players to ensure they remain a contender in the...
-
2018 NFL win totals: top teams to back
R.J. White finished in the top 1 percent of the 2017 Las Vegas SuperContest
-
Landry: OBJ definitely would join Browns
Landry's comments come a day after the Browns traded receiver Corey Coleman to Buffalo
-
Former NFL GM Tom Heckert dies at 51
Heckert joined the NFL in 1991 and had been with the Broncos since 2013
-
Patriots release Malcolm Mitchell
Malcolm Mitchell, a 2016 fourth-round pick, missed all of last season with a knee injury
-
Marquette King exchanges words with host
King and Darren McKee had words until they were separated by Broncos PR staff