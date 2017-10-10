Adam Gase tells Dolphins players to stand for the anthem or stay in tunnel

Since Jerry Jones laid an ultimatum on Cowboys players -- stand for the anthem or don't play -- other teams are following suit, albeit in a more understanding way. Adam Gase of the Miami Dolphins is telling the Dolphins that they have the choice to stand for the national anthem or stay in the tunnel or locker room. Players can also stay off the field during pregame introductions.

On Sunday, Kenny Stills, Michael Thomas and Julius Thomas all stayed in the locker room.

"It's not about what I think about or anything like that," Stills said on Sunday. "It's about the work that we are doing and it's never been about the protest or the flag or any of that. So I just continue to focus on the work that we are doing in the community and we've got some plans and things in the work with the NFL and so that's what we're working on."

The same three players knelt during the anthem against the New Orleans Saints in London a week prior. Gase says that he's had open dialogues with his players, and the decision came after speaking with several of them. However, Gase is firmly behind the decision. "It comes from me," he said on Monday. "I thought it was time for us to address it. ... I've had a lot of conversations with a lot of people. It doesn't matter what I think. This is what we're doing."

The ultimatum also comes in the midst of an ongoing war between the NFL and President Donald Trump. Trump praised Jerry Jones for his stance on the anthem, and on Tuesday he criticized the tax breaks that the NFL receives, even though the NFL changed its tax-exempt status in 2015. After the Steelers didn't come onto the field and Alejandro Villanueva did, Villanueva saw a massive spike in jersey sales. These issues matter to owners' bottom lines, so it isn't surprising to see teams giving players specific options.