Adam Jones reportedly says he'll sign with the Denver Broncos
Jones spent the last eight seasons with the Bengals and now moves to Denver
Longtime Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam Jones is preparing to sign with the Denver Broncos. It was reported on Sunday afternoon that the Broncos were bringing in Jones for a workout, and Jones later informed ESPN's Josina Anderson of his intention to sign with the team.
In moving to Denver, Jones rejoins his former defensive backs coach in Cincinnati, Vance Joseph, who is the Broncos' head coach. Jones played for Joseph in 2014 and 2015.
Jones spent the last eight seasons in Cincinnati after beginning his career with the Tennessee Titans and playing for one year with the Dallas Cowboys. He had several run-ins with the personal conduct policy early in his career, and was suspended for all of the 2007 season and part of the 2008 season due to off-field issues. Jones was suspended again for the first game of the 2017 season due to a personal conduct violation, but he remained with the Bengals for the remainder of that season.
Cincinnati declined to pick up the option on his contract earlier this offseason, making him a free agent. Now nearly 35 years old, Jones is likely nearer to the end of his career than the beginning, but he is still a strong cornerback option on both the outside and in the slot. The Broncos traded away Aqib Talib earlier this offseason and could use the depth at the position.
