Adam Jones reportedly says he'll sign with the Denver Broncos

Longtime Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam Jones is preparing to sign with the Denver Broncos. It was reported on Sunday afternoon that the Broncos were bringing in Jones for a workout, and Jones later informed ESPN's Josina Anderson of his intention to sign with the team.

Adam Jones just told me is going to sign with the #Broncos, he has not done so yet. — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) August 26, 2018

In moving to Denver, Jones rejoins his former defensive backs coach in Cincinnati, Vance Joseph, who is the Broncos' head coach. Jones played for Joseph in 2014 and 2015.

The Broncos are working to sign veteran CB Adam "Pacman" Jones, an NFL source confirmed. (1st by @MikeGarafolo) He worked out for the team at Dove Valley this morning.



Vance Joseph worked with him as the Bengals' DBs coach from 2014-15. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 26, 2018

Jones spent the last eight seasons in Cincinnati after beginning his career with the Tennessee Titans and playing for one year with the Dallas Cowboys. He had several run-ins with the personal conduct policy early in his career, and was suspended for all of the 2007 season and part of the 2008 season due to off-field issues. Jones was suspended again for the first game of the 2017 season due to a personal conduct violation, but he remained with the Bengals for the remainder of that season.

Cincinnati declined to pick up the option on his contract earlier this offseason, making him a free agent. Now nearly 35 years old, Jones is likely nearer to the end of his career than the beginning, but he is still a strong cornerback option on both the outside and in the slot. The Broncos traded away Aqib Talib earlier this offseason and could use the depth at the position.