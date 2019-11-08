Adam Thielen ruled out for Vikings' Week 10 matchup with Cowboys due to hamstring injury
Thielen took himself out last Sunday after feeling his hamstring pulling
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen pulled his hamstring against the Detroit Lions in Week 7, and has had a tough time trying to get back to 100%. He missed the Vikings' Thursday night win over the Washington Redskins in Week 8, and then only played a few snaps against the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday.
On Friday, the Vikings ruled out Thielen for this week's "Sunday Night Football" matchup with the Dallas Cowboys, and it may not be the last game he misses either. Thielen took himself out during Sunday's game after he felt his hamstring pulling. He erred on the side of caution and didn't want to risk hurting himself even more.
"He went out there and just did not feel like himself," Ian Rapoport said on Monday. "Didn't feel like he could really stretch it out and open it up and go. It's not really a re-aggravation, more of just a realizing that he wasn't ready to play and taking himself out before he did further damage."
The Vikings' bye week is two weeks away, and Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network hinted earlier this week that it's possible the team could hold him out until Minnesota returns to action against the Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 2. Thielen has been a major part of the Vikings' offense this season, and has caught 27 passes for 391 yards and six touchdowns in seven games. Minnesota was able to defeat the lowly Redskins without him, but lost to Matt Moore's Chiefs on Sunday, 26-23.
With Thielen out, fourth year wideout Laquon Treadwell led the Vikings with 58 receiving yards, while running back Ameer Abdullah, receiver Bisi Johnson and tight end Kyle Rudolph each caught touchdown passes from quarterback Kirk Cousins. Stefon Diggs struggled without Thielen on the field, catching just one of four targets for four yards. The Vikings do have serviceable weapons on offense, but they don't compare to Thielen, who is one of the best wideouts in the league. He also takes the pressure off of Diggs, who will have to work even harder to get open if Thielen indeed misses a couple more weeks.
