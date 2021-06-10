While the bulk of the attention in Dallas is being paid to how quarterback Dak Prescott continues to recover from his season-ending ankle injury from a year ago, the Cowboys may have another injury worth monitoring over the next few months. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, star wide receiver Amari Cooper may not be ready for the start of training camp later this summer due to an ankle injury. This ailment has Cooper sidelined during the club's mandatory minicamp, but Rapoport does characterize this injury as minor and more of an irritation that simply requires rest to fully be healed.

The 26-year-old receiver has not been running over the last few weeks and that will continue as he further rests the ankle. Because of the unlikelihood that Cooper will be able to go through proper conditioning over that stretch, he may not be in the playing shape he's accustomed to at the initial start of camp. Instead of pushing the envelope and getting him onto the field, Dallas could take a cautious approach with Cooper and allow him to get back into shape to avoid reinjuring that ankle.

Amari Cooper DAL • WR • 19 TAR 130 REC 92 REC YDs 1114 REC TD 5 FL 0 View Profile

Of course, Dallas also begins training camp a bit earlier than most clubs this year due to their participation in the Hall of Fame Game, which also contributes to Cooper possibly beginning camp on the PUP list.

Earlier on Wednesday, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy addressed Cooper's injury.

"As far as Amari, Amari has the ankle that he's still working through," McCarthy said. "He won't participate the rest of the minicamp. I'm just hopeful he'll be ready for training camp."

Cooper is set to enter his fourth season with the Cowboys. The receiver is coming into 2021 with three straight thousand-yard seasons under his belt and -- if he remains healthy -- could very well make it four in a row as he remains Dallas' No. 1 target in what is billed to be a prolific passing attack with Prescott back at the helm.