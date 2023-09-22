Andrew Luck has been out of the NFL for several years after surprisingly retiring at age 29. However, the former Indianapolis Colts quarterback is still clearly enjoying life, which was evident in his appearance on the "Thursday Night Football" postgame show.

Luck made the surprise appearance dressed in full Civil War attire after the San Francisco 49ers beat the New York Giants 30-12. The outfit was a nod to the "Captain Andrew Luck" meme that became popular during his time with the Colts.

Luck looked like a man that was straight off of the battlefield when he made the surprising appearance on the "Thursday Night Football" set. The Twitter account, @CaptAndrewLuck, became an institution on social media following Colts game during Luck's NFL career. The account would recap the day's "battles," and became a form of satire.

"Great, the war is over," Luck said when "Thursday Night Football" host Clarissa Thompson asked him how he has been doing. "We have greener pastures in California. Life is good."

Despite Luck's retirement back in 2019, the account has remained active with hilarious updates regarding the former signal caller.

Luck pointed to four years of injuries as one of the big reasons for his abrupt retirement back in 2019. The former quarterback, now 34 years old, hasn't made many public appearances since announcing his retirement.

The former Colts quarterback and his wife, Nicole, have had two daughters since he left the sport. Luck also recently became an assistant coach at Palo Alto High School in California.

It seems that Luck is enjoying retirement these days after logging 23,671 passing yards and 171 touchdowns during his six-year career in the NFL.