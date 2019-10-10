Andrew Luck finally resurfaces, retired QB shows up at Colts facility during team's bye week
The former Colts quarterback was hanging out with the guy who replaced him in Indy
After spending nearly eight weeks out of the public eye, Andrew Luck has finally resurfaced.
The former Colts quarterback, who has somehow managed to keep a low-profile ever since his shocking retirement announcement back in August, made a surprise appearance at the teams' facility on Thursday. Based on the one picture that's been shared on social media, Luck definitely seems to be in good spirits, and there's clearly no bad-blood between the retired quarterback and his former team.
In a photo that was shared on Twitter, Luck was all smiles as he posed with Jacoby Brissett and Mike Epps.
Luck left the NFL world stunned back on August 24 when he announced that he was going to be quitting football.
"This is not an easy decision. Honestly, it's the hardest decision of my life, but it is the right decision for me," Luck said at the time. "For the last four years or so I've been in this cycle of injury: Pain, rehab, injury, pain, rehab. And it's been unceasing and unrelenting both in-season and offseason. I felt stuck in it. The only way I see out is to no longer play football."
Although Luck has managed to stay mostly out of the public eye for the past eight weeks -- he hasn't done a single interview since his retirement announcement -- he has been keeping in touch with his teammates. During an interview with The Athletic, Brissett admitted that the two still talk whenever they can.
"As much as we can talk, I enjoy it," Brissett said. "That's my friend. Honestly, it's not even always about football. It's about what are you up to, stuff like that."
One of Luck's closest friends on the roster is left tackle Anthony Castonzo, and Castonzo revealed that he's actually been able to get some more hang out time in with Luck now that the quarterback is retired.
"I probably see him more outside the building now than I did when he was playing," Castonzo said. "When he was playing it was like football, football all the time. When he'd be at home, it was all football. But we've actually hung out a couple times in the last couple weeks. He can, like, actually have a life now."
Luck was apparently also getting prepared for the birth of his first child.
Luck got married during the offseason to his longtime girlfriend, Nicole Pechanec, in a ceremony that took place on March 30 in Prague. The Lucks then announced in June that they were expecting their first child. Basically, it sounds like Luck is enjoying his retirement.
Despite the sudden loss of their starting quarterback, the Colts have been able to make due without Luck. The team is now 3-2 after upsetting the Chiefs 19-13 in Week 5. The Colts have a bye this week, which means they won't be back on the field until Week 7 when they face the Texans.
