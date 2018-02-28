Andrew Luck hasn't thrown a football yet but should be ready for offseason

As recently as a week ago, the Indianapolis Colts didn't have any idea as to when Andrew Luck, their $140 million franchise quarterback, might return to practice.

After years of spotty oversight regarding Luck's recovery from shoulder injuries, which have kept the three-time Pro Bowler off the field since the end of the 2016 season, it's no surprise the Colts aren't sure about the timetable.

And yet, according to new head coach Frank Reich, the expectation is now for Luck to be with the team for offseason training as early as April.

Addressing the media from the scouting combine this week, Reich announced Wednesday that Luck is continuing to "check all the boxes" in rehabilitation from his last surgery, plus that the former No. 1 overall draft pick will be ready for the start of the Colts' spring program.

Coach Reich says Andrew Luck continues to "check all the boxes" in his rehab. Says Luck is still making progress with weighted balls and will be with the team when the offseason program starts on April 2nd.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard added, per NFL Network's Steve Wyche, that Luck has yet to throw a football in his recovery. But the GM also "said he has no doubt" the quarterback "will be ready to play this season."

Indy fans, of course, have heard something along those lines before, to little avail. If Luck were, however, to return to the field for the 2018 campaign, his presence would mark the long-awaited end of a recovery process that dates well into the Chuck Pagano regime, when Colts management made repeated public assurances of Luck's health, only to trudge forward without the QB for 26 games from 2015-17.