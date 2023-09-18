Through the first two weeks of the season, it has been a surprising struggle for the Kansas City Chiefs offense.

Fresh off a season where they had the NFL's best offense despite having traded away Tyreek Hill, the Chiefs have managed just 37 combined points in games against the Lions and Jaguars. They rank 13th in the NFL in yards per game, as well as 18th in Tru Media's version of expected points added (EPA) per play. They ranked first in each of those categories last year.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid knows what the issue is.

"We can't have the mistakes," Reid said, via The Athletic. "I have a good feel for what we have. I don't like what we're doing. I'm not big on turnovers and I'm not big on penalties. We have too many of them right now."

Kansas City certainly has had too many turnovers and too many penalties so far. The Chiefs have seen three of their 21 drives end in a turnover so far, "good" for a 14.3% turnover rate that is one of the 10 worst in the league. Kansas City has also had a league-high 11 offensive penalties accepted, and the Chiefs have lost more EPA to penalties than all but four teams so far, per Tru Media.

One of the primary culprits when it comes to penalties has been right tackle Jawaan Taylor, who was whistled for five of them on Sunday against the Jaguars and was briefly benched. While he's worried about the penalties and their contribution to the offensive struggles so far, Reid doesn't seem all that worried about Taylor in the big picture.

"He's a good football player. He's naturally quick, without having to cheat on that thing or get caught on it," Reid said, via Arrowhead Report. "And he's strong, so he doesn't need to do that. He's a smart kid. He can fix that."

Taylor certainly played better during his time in Jacksonville than he has across his first two games in Kansas City, and if he can get the false starts and holding penalties under control, it will help Chiefs get back to playing efficient and explosive offense in short order.