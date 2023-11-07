The New York Jets had their three-game win streak snapped in nauseating fashion on Monday night, as Gang Green fell to the Los Angeles Chargers, 27-6. This loss was highlighted by the Jets' offensive struggles, as New York recorded just 270 yards of total offense, went 3-17 on third downs and turned the ball over three times.

The Jets were held out of the end zone on Monday night, after scoring just one touchdown in last week's overtime win over the New York Giants. Wide receiver Garrett Wilson admitted to reporters after the Chargers matchup that he's disappointed and angry with the team's offense's performance, but that they are going to push forward.

"When you play at this level and you play on the offensive side of the ball, if you weren't angry, I would think something was wrong …," Wilson said, via SI.com. "This is disappointing, it definitely messes with your psyche a little bit. But, it's nothing we can't handle. We are professionals, we're gonna push through this and it's going to be better on the back end, but I'd be lying if I said that we were all content with what we're doing out on the field."

The Jets offense has been terrible all season. They average 272.9 yards of total offense per game, which ranks second-worst in the NFL, and 16.5 points per game, which ranks third-worst. The Jets defense on the other hand is one of the best in the league, and held Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert to a career-low 136 passing yards and zero touchdowns. Still, the Jets offense couldn't take advantage of the opportunity. L.A. recorded just 191 yards of total offense on Monday night, but still won the game by 21 points.

"I hate coming off the field, looking our defense in the eyes and knowing that we got to send them back out there after a three-and-out," Wilson said. "Them boys are my dawgs. They come out and ball. They put us in a great position. It's time for us to start returning the favor."

The 4-4 Jets are currently the No. 11 seed in the AFC -- on the outside looking in at the playoff picture. Zach Wilson and the Jets are going to have to remain in the win column if they want to give Aaron Rodgers a shot to return later in the year. The Jets will attempt to right the ship this Sunday night against the Las Vegas Raiders.