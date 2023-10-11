With Anthony Richardson headed to injured reserve, the Indianapolis Colts were forced to make some changes to their quarterback room. The Colts are signing quarterback Kellen Mond to the practice squad, the team confirmed.

The Colts worked out multiple quarterbacks, and decided to go with Mond.

The Minnesota Vikings selected Mond in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He spent his rookie campaign in Minnesota before moving on to the Cleveland Browns. In his NFL career, he has three pass attempts with two completions, five yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions.

Kellen Mond CLE • QB • #7 CMP% 56.8 YDs 390 TD 3 INT 2 YD/Att 5.27 View Profile

Richardson suffered an AC joint sprain, which caused the team to place him on IR. Richardson went out of Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans with the sprain. It marked the third time in five weeks that the No. 4 overall pick exited a game due to injury.

When Richardson was knocked out of the Week 5 matchup, backup Gardner Minshew took over. Minshew will get the start in the team's Week 6 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the 27-year-old's former team.

Indianapolis also has quarterback Sam Ehlinger on their roster. The team has its backup and third-stringer in place, but it needs the extra security with another QB on the practice squad.