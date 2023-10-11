Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson left Sunday's game due to injury, marking the third time in five weeks he's been forced to the locker room. Now he'll be sidelined at least four weeks, with Indianapolis placing him on injured reserve (IR) Wednesday.

Richardson suffered a Grade 3 AC sprain against the Titans, per NFL Media, which could require more than a month of rehabilitation. Coach Shane Steichen previously confirmed Richardson would miss "some time," and now the first-round pick will miss at least the following games: at Jaguars (Oct. 15), vs. Browns (Oct. 22), vs. Saints (Oct. 29), at Panthers (Nov. 5).

In the meantime, backup Gardner Minshew will take over at QB after relieving an injured Richardson three different times to start 2023. The former Jaguars starter and Eagles backup is 57 of 83 (68.7%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions this season. He helped guide the Colts to an upset of the Ravens while starting in place of Richardson in Week 3.

The Colts also have third-year reserve Sam Ehlinger on their QB depth chart, with former Vikings and Browns prospect Kellen Mond signed to the practice squad as emergency insurance on Wednesday.

When healthy, Richardson has been dynamic for the Colts as a rookie, totaling seven TDs in four games and thriving on the ground. Before hurting his shoulder, however, the Florida product also suffered a knee injury and concussion, which briefly kept him out.