Antonio Brown gives pep talk, advice to high school football players in Florida
AB went from the NFL, to college classes and now is heading back to high school
While Antonio Brown is waiting to hear if the NFL will discipline him over a sexual assault lawsuit filed against him, the receiver has been spending time away from the sport. Brown posted that he would be online college classes at his former school Central Michigan when he was first without a team. Now, he is visiting local high schools to talk to students and athletes.
Brown visited the Atlantic High School football team in Port Orange, Florida recently and gave the team some words of advice after they were blown out 26-0 by St. Thomas Aquinas.
Brown related to the team by saying he was also losing at the moment, because he's currently unable to play professional football. He also told them crying is fine because it means they take the game, and winning, very seriously.
He concluded with the message that football does not last forever, and careers in the sport eventually end, noting that they all so be should be taking care of their health.
Brown started this offseason with the Oakland Raiders, but through a series of events, including asking to be released by the team, he found himself rid of any ties to Jon Gruden and company.
AB then was signed by the New England Patriots, but he spent less than two weeks with the team. After sexual assault allegations were released to the public, he no longer had a home in Foxboro, Massachusetts.
Now, Brown awaits the NFL's investigation and waits to hear what his punishment will be, if any. The regular season is coming to a close soon, so the likeliness of Brown seeing on-field action is lessening by the day.
Brown has gone back-and-forth, saying he is done with the league entirely, to asking fans on social media if he should come back and play. If he is allowed back in the league, the factors of whether a team will want to sign him and if he will want to sign with them will play a major factor. While all of these doesn't exactly fit the mold of your usual motivational high school speaker, Brown is giving back to the community, which is a plus.
