Antonio Brown's agent Drew Rosenhaus cuts ties with receiver until he seeks counsel, per report

Antonio Brown is a man without a team and now a man without an agent, too. Drew Rosnhaus, the agent to the current free agent NFL receiver, has conditionally terminated his professional relationship with Brown until he seeks counsel, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Rosenhaus wrote a letter to the NFLPA saying that he would like to work with Brown again, but not until he gets help first.

Rosenhaus' decision comes off the heels of another social media outburst by Brown. This time, the talented, but troubled receiver went on Instagram to broadcast police taking away the mother of his children and his kids away in a cruiser after some sort of dispute on Monday. Hollywood (Florida) Police were responding to a domestic disturbance at Brown's home. Throughout the video posted by Brown, he was yelling obscenities to law enforcement and his significant other, while the kids were getting sent away. Since that incident, the Hollywood Police Department announced that it's athletic league has severed ties with Brown and even returned a donation given to them by the receiver.

It's unclear if this specific ordeal was the straw that broke Rosenhaus' back, but it certainly couldn't have given him any more incentive to keep their working relationship going.

It's been quite a calendar year for Brown. After essentially forcing his way out of Pittsburgh, Brown publicly demanded his release from the Oakland Raiders, the team that acquired him from the Steelers. There, he had a number of incidents with the coaching staff, dealt with frostbitten feet and jawed with general manager Mike Mayock. Once Oakland granted Brown's wish to be released, he signed on with the New England Patriots. His tenure in Foxborough, however, was also cut short (one game played) after sexual assault allegations came to light. The NFL is still investigating the events that led to a lawsuit being filed against Brown by his former trainer Britney Taylor, who alleges that he sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions. Brown was also accused of sexual misconduct in 2017 by an artist at his home. Brown has spent the bulk of the 2019 season as a free agent.

He recently tried out for the New Orleans Saints, but burned that bridge following the workout calling it a publicity stunt. Even if he was signed by a club, it's almost a certainty that the NFL would place Brown on the commissioner's exempt list until their investigation concludes.

While Brown is ultra talented, these continued off-the-field incidents combined with him ruining relationships with teams across the league really gave Rosenhaus no choice but to tentatively walk away. It's possible that this move could be a wakeup call for Brown, but as long as he doesn't get the help he needs, it appears like a return to the NFL is nonexistent.