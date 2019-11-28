Bears at Lions time, channel, prediction: How to watch, live stream NFC North Thanksgiving showdown

The 2019 season has not gone the way the Bears or Lions surely hoped it would heading into their Thanksgiving Day showdown. That being said, a win on Turkey Day can help bring happiness to a fan base that would surely like something to be happy about in the midst of a down year.

While the Lions' playoff hopes are all but extinguished, the Bears, at 5-6, kept their faint playoff hopes alive after defeating the Giants at home this past Sunday. Chicago will need another win in the Motor City on Thursday in order to remain in the hunt for a second consecutive postseason appearance.

Before we break down Thursday's game, here's how you can follow the action in real time.

Preview

After a 3-5 start, the Bears have won two of their past three games on the strength of a defense that has allowed just 44 points over that span. As they were a year ago, the Bears' defense is still among the league's best. Led by linebackers Roquan Smith (82 tackles), Khalil Mack (6.5 sacks, five forced fumbles), defensive tackle Nick Williams (six sacks) and defensive back Kyle Fuller (three interceptions and nine passes defensed), the Bears' defense is fourth in the NFL in scoring and fourth in third down efficiency. Chicago's defense is also eighth against the run and ninth against the pass.

Offense has been the Bears' Achilles heel, as Chicago's offense is currently 28th in scoring, 29th in rushing and 30th in passing. They're also just 29th in third down efficiency, converting on just 30.1 percent of their third down opportunities. Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, a year removed from his first Pro Bowl campaign, has thrown just 10 touchdown passes. The Bears' best offensive player this season has been receiver Allen Robinson, who leads the team with 63 receptions for 764 yards and four touchdowns. Chicago's kicking game also continues to be an issue, Eddy Pineiro has missed five field goals and two extra points.

After a 2-0-1 start to the season, the Lions have lost seven out of their last eight games that includes Sunday's loss to the lowly Redskins. Detroit has been without Matthew Stafford for the past three games after the team's franchise quarterback sustained a potential season-ending back injury. The Lions, 3-4-1 with Stafford under center, are 0-3 without him this season, as Jeff Driskel has thrown as many interceptions as touchdown passes. The Lions do have one of the league's better receiving duos in Marvin Jones and Kenny Golladay, who have combined to catch 109 passes for 1,493 yards and 16 touchdowns. The recent emergence of rookie running back Bo Scarbrough (98 yards on 18 carries vs. the Redskins) has also been an encouraging sign for the Lions' faithful.

Like the Bears, defense has been an issue all season for the Lions despite having Matt Patricia -- a Super Bowl-winning defensive coordinator with the Patriots -- as their head coach. The Lions' defense is currently 25th in scoring, 24th in run defense and 30th against the pass. Detroit's defense is also just 28th in the league in third down efficiency and 23rd in red zone defense.

Prediction

While I could see the Lions' offense stealing this game, their porous defense has be going with the Bears, who will ride their defense to victory while getting just enough offense from Trubisky and company. Chicago wins a competitive game while keeping their faint playoff hopes alive.

Pick: Bears 24, Lions 21

