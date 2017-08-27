Bears' Cameron Meredith carted off field in air cast after gruesome leg injury

The Chicago Bears caught a tough break Sunday afternoon.

On the final play of the first quarter of the team's third preseason game, starting wideout Cameron Meredith caught a pass over the middle and was hit high and low at the same time by a pair of Titans defenders. When the broadcast came back from a commercial, there was a cart on the field and Meredith was in a full-leg cast being removed from the game.

Bears WR Cameron Meredith went down in pain grabbing his left leg after leg planted and... https://t.co/LB0qzi0dEO pic.twitter.com/JslVxkKm5v — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) August 27, 2017

The Bears quickly announced that he was out for the game with a knee injury.

Injury Update: Cam Meredith will not return to #CHIvsTEN with a knee injury.



😔 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 27, 2017

The FOX broadcast refused to show a replay of the injury. Here's a look a the play, but be advised before you hit play: It's pretty gruesome.

Looks like a season ended for Cam Meredith. pic.twitter.com/FG9wVjaII8 — Chief (@BarstoolChief) August 27, 2017

Air cast for Cameron Meredith. @kevinburkhardt says FOX is not showing the replay out of respect for him. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 27, 2017

Meredith, who broke out last season with 66 catches for 888 yards and four touchdowns, was likely to serve as one of the Bears' top two receivers this season alongside Kevin White (if healthy). Based on the apparent severity of his injury, however, it appears the team will likely be without his services.

If he is indeed out for an extended period of time (a safe assumption for anyone that watched the video), the Bears will presumably turn to some combination of Kendall Wright, Markus Wheaton, Josh Bellamy, and Victor Cruz in his absence.

This post will be updated once there is more clarity on Meredith's injury.