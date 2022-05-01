The Chicago Bears have agreed to release veteran quarterback and former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles, his agent confirmed to NFL Media. Foles made eight starts during his two years with the Bears, who drafted fellow quarterback Justin Fields in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Instead of trading him, the Bears are giving Foles the chance to choose his next NFL home. Several teams, including the Seattle Seahawks and Houston Texans, could still use help at the quarterback position with the 2022 NFL Draft now in the rearview mirror.

"Ryan Poles did the classy thing," said Foles' agent, Justin Schulman, "and Nick appreciates it."

The 33-year-old quarterback has played for five teams since being selected by the Philadelphia Eagles with the 88th pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. A Pro Bowler in 2013, Foles helped the Eagles win the franchise's first Super Bowl in 2017. He won MVP honors after throwing for 373 yards and three touchdowns in Philadelphia's 41-33 win over the Patriots in Super Bowl LII. In three games that postseason, Foles completed 72.6% of his passes with six touchdowns and one interception.

Foles led the Eagles to another playoff victory in 2018 before signing a multiyear deal with the Jaguars in 2019. After just one year and four starts, Foles was traded to Chicago in 2020 in exchange for a fourth-round pick. He started seven games for the Bears in 2020, completing 64.7% of his throws with 10 touchdowns against eight interceptions. He lost his starting job during the season to Mitchell Trubisky, who helped the Bears reach the playoffs before joining the Bills last offseason. Trubisky signed a two-year deal with the Steelers earlier this offseason.

Foles made just one start this past season, a 25-24 win in Seattle in Week 16. In the win, Foles went 24 of 35 for 250 yards that included the game-winning touchdown pass with 1:01 remaining.

Including the playoffs, Foles owns a 31-29 record as a starting NFL quarterback. He's completed 62.4% of his passes with 82 touchdowns and 43 interceptions in regular season play. In the playoffs, Foles has completed 68.1% of his throws with 11 touchdowns against five interceptions.