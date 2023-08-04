Yannick Ngakoue has finally found his next NFL home. The former Pro Bowl pass rusher is signing a one-year, $10.5 million deal that includes $10 million guaranteed, according to his agent, Drew Rosenhaus. ESPN reported the signing Thursday night.

Ngakoue, 28, broke into the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars, where earned his first Pro Bowl nod in 2017 after leading the NFL with six forced fumbles. He was part of a Jaguars defense that season that spearheaded the team's run to the AFC title game.

Ngakoue played for four teams from 2020-22. He spent parts of the 2020 season with the Vikings and Ravens before recording 10 sacks during his lone season with the Ravens. As a member of the Cotls last season, Ngakoue tallied 9.5 sacks in 15 games.

In Chicago, Ngakoue will be part of a defense that also includes former All-Pro safety Eddie Jackson and former Bills first-round pick Tremaine Edmunds. The unit also includes a slew of rookies, led by second-round picks Gervon Dexter Sr. and Tyrique Stevenson.

The Bears are hoping to break through this season after a busy offseason under second-year head coach Matt Eberflus and second-year general manager Ryan Poles. A big reason for that optimism is the continued growth of Justin Fields, who last season recorded the second-highest single-season rushing total by a quarterback in NFL history.