The Chicago Bears look to continue their improved play on defense when they host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon. Chicago (5-8) scored a defensive touchdown in Week 15, but it wasn't enough to defeat Cleveland in a 20-17 loss. Arizona (3-11) fared poorly in a 45-29 defeat against San Francisco. The Cardinals won the teams' most recent matchup in 2021, a 33-22 victory in Chicago. Both teams are 6-7-1 against the spread in 2023.

Kickoff from Soldier Field is set for 4:25 p.m. ET. Chicago is a 4-point favorite in the latest Bears vs. Cardinals odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 43.

Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Bears vs. Cardinals:

Bears vs. Cardinals spread: Bears -4

Bears vs. Cardinals over/under: 43 points

Bears vs. Cardinals money line: Bears -199, Cardinals +164

Bears vs. Cardinals live stream: fubo (try for free)



Why the Cardinals can cover

The Cardinals have developed a potential star at the tight end position with the emergence of Trey McBride. The second-year player from Colorado State has taken a dominant role in Arizona's offense over the last two months, including a 10 catch, 102 yard performance against the 49ers in Week 15. For the season, he's caught 66 passes for 712 yards and two scores. McBride has seen at least nine targets in four of his last five games and should continue to be the top receiving option for quarterback Kyler Murray.

Murray's play since returning from a torn ACL suffered in late 2022 has been middling. While Arizona is 2-3 in his five starts, Arizona's starting QB has only accounted for seven total touchdowns in those games. Last week he threw for 211 yards on 26 of 39 passing with one touchdown pass and two interceptions. While he did rush for 49 yards on six attempts, he has another challenging test on Sunday against an improved Bears defense.

Why the Bears can cover

Chicago's defense has vastly improved with the presence of defensive end Montez Sweat, who was acquired from the Commanders at the trade deadline. The Bears have totaled 15 sacks in their last five games, including six by Sweat. Chicago's defensive score against Cleveland was their second all season, but the unit has generated an impressive 14 turnovers combined in their last four games.

Quarterback Justin Fields wasn't sharp against a stingy Browns defense, completing only 19 of 40 passes for 166 yards, with one touchdown and two interceptions. He added 30 yards rushing, which was the lowest ground output from Chicago's top QB in his last six games. Fields might be able to do more damage on the ground against the Cardinals, considering they rank second-to-last in rushing yards allowed (139.6).

