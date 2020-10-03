The Indianapolis Colts will take on the Chicago Bears at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Soldier Field. Chicago is 3-0 overall and 1-0 at home, while the Colts are 2-1 overall and 0-1 on the road. Indianapolis is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Bears vs. Colts odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 43. Before entering any Colts vs. Bears picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Bears vs. Colts spread: Bears +2.5

Bears vs. Colts over-under: 43 points

Bears vs. Colts money line: Chicago +115, Indianapolis -135

Why the Bears can cover

The Bears beat the Atlanta Falcons 30-26 this past Sunday, overcoming a 26-10 deficit. Chicago has won its first three games for the first time since 2013. The last time the Bears started 4-0 was 2006, when they won the NFC and went to Super Bowl XLI. Nick Foles will make his first start for Chicago this week. He passed for three TDs and one INT for a 95.2 rating in his Bears debut last week.

Allen Robinson tied his career high with 10 catches for 123 yards and a TD last week. It was his fourth career game with 10 catches. Jimmy Graham had six catches for 60 yards and two TDs. He has 16 career games with two-plus TDs, tied for the third-most by a tight end in NFL history. Khalil Mack has a sack in four consecutive home games. The Bears enter the contest with only two passing touchdowns allowed, which is the best in the NFL.

Why the Colts can cover

Indianapolis coasted past the New York Jets in a 36-7 win. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Colts had established a 31-7 advantage. Philip Rivers completed 17 of 21 passes for a TD and a season-high 125.6 rating. He became the sixth quarterback in NFL history with 400 career TD passes.

Jonathan Taylor rushed for 59 yards and a TD last week. He is aiming for his third game in a row with a rushing TD. Taylor ranks third among rookies with 182 rushing yards. Mo Alie-Cox had three catches for 50 yards and a TD in Week 3. He is tied for fourth among tight ends with 181 receiving yards. Darius Leonard led the team with 11 tackles. He has 10-plus tackles in two of his past three games.

How to make Bears vs. Colts picks

