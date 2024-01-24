The Cincinnati Bengals didn't have to look too far to find their replacement at offensive coordinator. In fact, they didn't even need to look outside the building. The team has elevated quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher to be their next offensive coordinator, according to NFL Media. Pitcher replaces former OC Brian Callahan, who recently accepted the head-coaching position with the Tennessee Titans.

Once Callahan landed the Titans job, Pitcher was the logical candidate to replace him. That said, had Callahan remained in Cincy, it's possible Pitcher could've been the one leaving town as he was among the more popular offensive coordinator candidates this cycle, garnering interest from the New England Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints.

The 37-year-old has been with the Bengals dating back to 2016 when he broke into the NFL as an offensive assistant. Pitcher was elevated to assistant quarterbacks coach in 2019 when Zac Taylor was hired as head coach, and became the quarterbacks coach the following season exactly as Joe Burrow arrived as the No. 1 overall pick.

On top of his familiarity with the organization, Cincinnati was arguably the top opening for an offensive coordinator. With Burrow established as a top-five quarterback in the league and Ja'Marr Chase as one of the best receivers in the league, it's about as attractive of a spot as there is in the league.

For his career (and the coaching under Pitcher), Burrow has averaged 270.8 passing yards per game, boasting a 98.6 passer rating and has completed 68% of his passes in 52 regular-season games. He also has 97 passing touchdowns to just 37 interceptions over that four-year stretch.