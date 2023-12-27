Cincinnati Bengals fans received good news prior to the team's Week 17 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. The team opened the practice window for second-year cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt, who was placed on injured reserve on December 4.

Taylor-Britt was placed on IR after suffering an ankle injury during practice. He had also been dealing with a nagging quad issue. He is eligible to practice without counting against the Bengals' 53-man roster for the next 21 days and can be activated at any time.

The 24-year-old was enjoying a Pro Bowl caliber season prior to getting injured. He had four interceptions in 10 games that included a pick-six during the Bengals' Week 5 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Taylor-Britt also has 10 pass breakups and a forced fumble this season.

Cincinnati's defense could surely use Taylor-Britt's help over the season's final two weeks. The unit, which is currently 28th in the NFL in passing yards allowed, will face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend before ending the regular season against a Browns offense that has been buoyed by the play of Joe Flacco in recent weeks.

The Bengals need a win in Kansas City in order to have any hope at making the playoffs going into the season's final weekend. Cincinnati (8-7) needs to jump over Indianapolis, Houston and Pittsburgh over the next two weeks in order to capture a third straight playoff berth.