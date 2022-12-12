The Bengals earned their ninth win of the season to remain in prime contention for first place in the AFC North, but they'll have to continue that march without one of their mainstays on defense. During the 23-10 win over the Browns, Cincinnati pass rusher Trey Hendrickson suffered a broken wrist and is expected to be sidelined for a few weeks, according to NFL Media. The report also noted that Hendrickson played the fourth quarter with the injury.

Given that he was able to play through it during the final minutes of this game on Sunday, it would appear the injury isn't serious enough that it'll keep Hendrickson out a substantial amount of time. That said, the Bengals will need to tread water for at least a few weeks.

In the win, Hendrickson was credited with a tackle. Coming into this matchup, the 28-year-old had six sacks, 28 tackles and two forced fumbles on the season. Those sacks, along with his 22 quarterback hits, lead the team. With him on the shelf, Cincinnati will turn to Sam Hubbard, Cam Sample, Joseph Ossai, and Jeff Gunter to pick up the slack at pressuring the quarterback.

Cincinnati's defense has been a bright spot throughout the season and ranks 11th in the NFL in DVOA. They have been particularly strong closing games away, allowing just 3.8 points per game in the fourth quarter which ranks inside the top five in the NFL coming into Week 14.

That'll need to continue if Zac Taylor's team hopes to leapfrog the Ravens in the division standings and possibly ascend as high as the No. 1 seed in the AFC. To finish up the season, the Bengals will go on the road for matchups against the Buccaneers and Patriots before wrapping up the year at home against the Bills and Ravens.