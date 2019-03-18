Bengals reportedly cut oft-suspended, controversial linebacker Vontaze Burfict
Burfict is known as one of the dirtiest players in the NFL
The Cincinnati Bengals have long been one of the most change-averse organizations in the NFL. The leadership in place in Cincinnati was the same for a long time, and the executive staff has long prioritized drafting, developing, and re-signing its own players over being major players in free agency. The lack of change extended to the coaching ranks, where the Bengals kept Marvin Lewis for 16 seasons despite the fact that he made the playoffs seven times and went 0-7 in those games.
The Bengals finally did make a change this offseason, though, firing Lewis and hiring former Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor to replace him. And along with that change comes another, as the Bengals have cut controversial linebacker Vontaze Burfict, according to a report from Dianna Russini of ESPN.
Burfict has been an excellent player during his time in the league, but he has become far better known for his dirty play than for his abilities. As our Ryan Wilson noted last year:
The Bengals linebacker has a long history of questionable play, including a helmet-to-helmet hit on Brown during a 2016 playoff game against the Steelers. That played a part in the league's decision to suspend Burfict for the first three games of the 2016 season. He has also been accused of dirty hits against Ravens tight end Maxx Williams, former Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett, and former Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount. There was also the dirty hit against the Chiefs during the 2017 preseason, and accusations by the Steelers last season that he appeared to kick fullback Roosevelt Nix in the head during a game.
The MMQB's Robert Klemko even put together a two-plus-minute compilation of Burfict's dirty hits over the years.
Burfict was also suspended for four games last season for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy.
By cutting him, the Bengals save approximately $5.5 million against the cap, but given their historical aversion to spending on outside free agents, we should not necessarily expect them to suddenly spring for a marquee free agent to replace the departing linebacker. More likely, they will make some low-level depth signings and find more linebacker talent in the draft.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Gettleman defends Odell Beckham trade
Gettleman's latest press availability devolved into yet another defense of defying conventional...
-
Jay Gruden not consulted about FA moves
Washington signed Collins to a monster deal without even telling its coach
-
Draft: NFL comparisons for top OLs
Plus the former Kansas State star with similarities to Bryan Bulaga and more on 2019's top...
-
Haloti Ngata announces retirement
Haloti Ngata was one of the NFL's best defensive tackles during his time with the Ravens
-
Two-round mock: Bengals replace Dalton
It's our two-round mock draft and Cincy and Miami land their quarterbacks
-
3 NFL players working on Capitol Hill
The Giants' Michael Thomas, Saints' Austin Carr and Chiefs' Ryan Hunter are tackling political...