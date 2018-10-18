Vontaze Burfict should be suspended for rest of season, says former Browns tackle Joe Thomas

It's not just the Steelers who think Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict is dirty; former players have taken up the cause too. Donte' Stallworth, who played for six teams (thought not the Steelers or Bengals) across 11 NFL seasons, tweeted this on Wednesday:

I’m very reluctant to call a player dirty. IMO, for one to earn that label, it must be blatant that you are *intentionally trying to injure ither players with dirty play. With that said:



Vontaze Burfict is a dirty player. https://t.co/KHePZzz8OE — Donté Stallworth (@DonteStallworth) October 17, 2018

And Joe Thomas, the former Browns left tackle who retired last season and is destined for the Hall of Fame, took it a step further, calling for Burfict to be suspended for the rest of the season:

“He should be suspended for the rest of the season.”



- @joethomas73 on the Vontaze Burfict hit on AB. pic.twitter.com/Eb2U3WZSsP — Golic and Wingo (@GolicAndWingo) October 16, 2018

The reason?

On Sunday, Burfict gave Antonio Brown a forearm shiver to the head that looked to be intentional.

Burfict throwing an elbow into AB's head, because of course! pic.twitter.com/182OzqxE62 — Benstonium (@Benstonium) October 14, 2018

But the league reportedly has no plans to discipline him even though he's a repeat offender and, according to Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, threatened wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster one play after the hit on Brown.

This is the play Ben Roethlisberger claims Vontaze Burfict yelled “You’re next!” at Juju Smith-Schuster. You can see Burfict point at Smith-Schuster twice here. pic.twitter.com/WVLXCwtlPw — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 16, 2018

By the way, "repeat offender" doesn't do justice to just how often Burfict has run afoul of the rules. The Bengals linebacker has a long history of questionable play, including a helmet-to-helmet hit on Brown during a 2016 playoff game against the Steelers. That played a part in the league's decision to suspend Burfict for the first three games of the 2016 season. He has also been accused of dirty hits against Ravens tight end Maxx Williams, former Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett, and former Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount. There was also the dirty hit against the Chiefs during the 2017 preseason, and accusations by the Steelers last season that he appeared to kick fullback Roosevelt Nix in the head during a game.

And that accounts for only some of the transgressions:

Time to start talking about a long-term ban for Vontaze Burfict. pic.twitter.com/qH7WuAo3TI — Robert Klemko (@RobertKlemko) October 16, 2018

It's unclear why the league reportedly won't consider suspending Burfict, though Thomas has some thoughts on the matter.

I’m shocked it has taken this long for the NFL to act...maybe they’re too busy worrying about if someone accidentally falls on a QB during a tackle https://t.co/ucFg7aGWtW — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) October 18, 2018

The Bengals travel to Kansas City to play the Chiefs on Sunday.