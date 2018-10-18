Vontaze Burfict should be suspended for rest of season, says former Browns tackle Joe Thomas
Burfict continues to live up to his reputation as one of the NFL's dirtiest players
It's not just the Steelers who think Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict is dirty; former players have taken up the cause too. Donte' Stallworth, who played for six teams (thought not the Steelers or Bengals) across 11 NFL seasons, tweeted this on Wednesday:
And Joe Thomas, the former Browns left tackle who retired last season and is destined for the Hall of Fame, took it a step further, calling for Burfict to be suspended for the rest of the season:
The reason?
On Sunday, Burfict gave Antonio Brown a forearm shiver to the head that looked to be intentional.
But the league reportedly has no plans to discipline him even though he's a repeat offender and, according to Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, threatened wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster one play after the hit on Brown.
By the way, "repeat offender" doesn't do justice to just how often Burfict has run afoul of the rules. The Bengals linebacker has a long history of questionable play, including a helmet-to-helmet hit on Brown during a 2016 playoff game against the Steelers. That played a part in the league's decision to suspend Burfict for the first three games of the 2016 season. He has also been accused of dirty hits against Ravens tight end Maxx Williams, former Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett, and former Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount. There was also the dirty hit against the Chiefs during the 2017 preseason, and accusations by the Steelers last season that he appeared to kick fullback Roosevelt Nix in the head during a game.
And that accounts for only some of the transgressions:
It's unclear why the league reportedly won't consider suspending Burfict, though Thomas has some thoughts on the matter.
The Bengals travel to Kansas City to play the Chiefs on Sunday.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Broncos-Cardinals statistics to know
Everything you need to know about the Thursday night battle in Denver
-
Eli is a streamer, Kirk is a sleeper
Heath Cummings and Stephen Oh join Will Brinson on the Pick Six Podcast
-
LOOK: Kirk Cousins goes off in huddle
'You can suffocate him! You can suffocate him! Make him miserable!'
-
Week 7 NFL picks, bets, best parlay
Handicapping legend Hank Goldberg just revealed his top parlay for Week 7
-
Week 7 picks: Ravens over Saints
Joe Flacco is playing well and the Ravens defense is impressive
-
NFL DFS: Best DraftKings lineup, Week 7
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal DraftKings and FanDuel...