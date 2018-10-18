Vontaze Burfict should be suspended for rest of season, says former Browns tackle Joe Thomas

Burfict continues to live up to his reputation as one of the NFL's dirtiest players

It's not just the Steelers who think Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict is dirty; former players have taken up the cause too. Donte' Stallworth, who played for six teams (thought not the Steelers or Bengals) across 11 NFL seasons, tweeted this on Wednesday:

And Joe Thomas, the former Browns left tackle who retired last season and is destined for the Hall of Fame, took it a step further, calling for Burfict to be suspended for the rest of the season:

The reason?

On Sunday, Burfict gave Antonio Brown a forearm shiver to the head that looked to be intentional.

But the league reportedly has no plans to discipline him even though he's a repeat offender and, according to Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, threatened wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster one play after the hit on Brown.

By the way, "repeat offender" doesn't do justice to just how often Burfict has run afoul of the rules. The Bengals linebacker has a long history of questionable play, including a helmet-to-helmet hit on Brown during a 2016 playoff game against the Steelers. That played a part in the league's decision to suspend Burfict for the first three games of the 2016 season. He has also been accused of dirty hits against Ravens tight end Maxx Williamsformer Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett, and former Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount. There was also the dirty hit against the Chiefs during the 2017 preseason, and accusations by the Steelers last season that he appeared to kick fullback Roosevelt Nix in the head during a game.

And that accounts for only some of the transgressions:

It's unclear why the league reportedly won't consider suspending Burfict, though Thomas has some thoughts on the matter.

The Bengals travel to Kansas City to play the Chiefs on Sunday. 

CBS Sports Writer

Ryan Wilson has been an NFL writer for CBS Sports since June 2011, and he's covered five Super Bowls in that time. Ryan previously worked at AOL's FanHouse from start to finish, and Football Outsiders... Full Bio

