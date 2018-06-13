Bengals rookie quarterback hit with DUI charge following early morning arrest

Logan Woodside's brief time in Cincinnati is already off to a rocky start.

According to police records, the Bengals rookie quarterback was charged with DUI after being pulled over in Bellevue, Kentucky, on June 9. According to a police report obtained by the Cincinnati Enquirer, Woodside was pulled over around 3:45 a.m. when an officer witnessed the quarterback's blue SUV speed through a parking lot.

After struggling through several sobriety tests, the officer had Woodside take a breathalyzer. The rookie ended up blowing a .112, which is well above Kentucky's legal driving limit of .08. Woodside was also given a ticket for driving more than 10 mph over the speed limit.

According to Fox 19, Woodside pleaded not guilty to both charges on Tuesday and has been given a second court date of July 10.

In a statement, the Bengals acknowledged that they're aware of the situation.

"We are aware of the incident involving Logan Woodside and are gathering more information," the team said.

Despite the arrest, Woodside was still allowed to participate in the team's mandatory minicamp, which kicked off on Tuesday and runs through Thursday. If the Bengals hold on to him, Woodside will be in a stiff competition with Matt Barkley and Jeff Driskel for the team's backup quarterback job.

The Bengals are looking to replace AJ McCarron, who signed with Buffalo earlier this year. All three potential backup quarterbacks have their downsides: Barkley was signed in March and isn't very familiar with the Bengals offense.

As for Driskel, he's coming off of multiple injuries, including a fractured hand suffered during the 2017 preseason and a broken arm suffered toward the end of the 2017 regular season. On Woodside's end, the DUI charge probably isn't going to win him any favors in the Bengals front office.

Woodside was one of the final picks made by any team in the 2018 NFL Draft. The Bengals selected the former Toledo quarterback in the seventh round with the 249th overall pick (there's only 256 picks in the draft). Woodside was named the MAC Offensive Player of the Year in 2017 after throwing for 3,882 yards and 28 touchdowns.