Who's Playing
Pittsburgh @ Cincinnati
Last Season Records: Cincinnati 10-7; Pittsburgh 9-7-1
What to Know
The Pittsburgh Steelers lost both of their matches to the Cincinnati Bengals last season on scores of 10-24 and 10-41, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. They will face off at 1 p.m. ET Sept. 11 at Paycor Stadium to kick off their 2022 seasons. Pittsburgh is coming off of a 9-7-1 season with hopes of advancing further than the first round of the playoffs, where they were eliminated by the Kansas City Chiefs 42-21. Likewise, Cincinnati enjoyed a 10-7 record last year and almost won it all, losing the Super Bowl 23-20 to the Los Angeles Rams.
The Pittsburgh sideline is surely aware that they're the underdogs in this one. Perhaps they'll be able to flip the script and come out with a big win.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Paycor Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $144.00
Odds
The Bengals are a solid 7-point favorite against the Steelers, according to the latest NFL odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bengals as a 6.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -108
Series History
Pittsburgh have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Cincinnati.
- Nov 28, 2021 - Cincinnati 41 vs. Pittsburgh 10
- Sep 26, 2021 - Cincinnati 24 vs. Pittsburgh 10
- Dec 21, 2020 - Cincinnati 27 vs. Pittsburgh 17
- Nov 15, 2020 - Pittsburgh 36 vs. Cincinnati 10
- Nov 24, 2019 - Pittsburgh 16 vs. Cincinnati 10
- Sep 30, 2019 - Pittsburgh 27 vs. Cincinnati 3
- Dec 30, 2018 - Pittsburgh 16 vs. Cincinnati 13
- Oct 14, 2018 - Pittsburgh 28 vs. Cincinnati 21
- Dec 04, 2017 - Pittsburgh 23 vs. Cincinnati 20
- Oct 22, 2017 - Pittsburgh 29 vs. Cincinnati 14
- Dec 18, 2016 - Pittsburgh 24 vs. Cincinnati 20
- Sep 18, 2016 - Pittsburgh 24 vs. Cincinnati 16
- Jan 09, 2016 - Pittsburgh 18 vs. Cincinnati 16
- Dec 13, 2015 - Pittsburgh 33 vs. Cincinnati 20
- Nov 01, 2015 - Cincinnati 16 vs. Pittsburgh 10