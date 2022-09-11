Who's Playing

Pittsburgh @ Cincinnati

Last Season Records: Cincinnati 10-7; Pittsburgh 9-7-1

What to Know

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost both of their matches to the Cincinnati Bengals last season on scores of 10-24 and 10-41, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. They will face off at 1 p.m. ET Sept. 11 at Paycor Stadium to kick off their 2022 seasons. Pittsburgh is coming off of a 9-7-1 season with hopes of advancing further than the first round of the playoffs, where they were eliminated by the Kansas City Chiefs 42-21. Likewise, Cincinnati enjoyed a 10-7 record last year and almost won it all, losing the Super Bowl 23-20 to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Pittsburgh sideline is surely aware that they're the underdogs in this one. Perhaps they'll be able to flip the script and come out with a big win.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Paycor Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Paycor Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $144.00

Odds

The Bengals are a solid 7-point favorite against the Steelers, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bengals as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Pittsburgh have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Cincinnati.