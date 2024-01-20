Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd likely expected the question to be asked, so it shouldn't come as a surprise he gave a thoughtful answer when asked about possibly signing with the rival Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason.

Boyd, 29, already has made a name for himself in Pittsburgh. Boyd, a Pittsburgh-area native, was notified this past week that he will be part of the WPIAL Hall of Fame Class of 2024 in recognition of his stellar high school career at Clairton. Boyd has followed up his success at the prep level with a standout college career at Pitt and a highly successful eight-year run with the Bengals.

"You never know," Boyd told Pittsburgh Sports Now when asked about possibly signing with his hometown team. "I love Coach [Mike] Tomlin. He's probably one of the realest dudes in the sport's business. Obviously, I played at Pitt, and I had a lot of run-ins with him and talked to him just about football. His personality is more like a father figure. It's a great connection, but who knows? Even if I don't go after this year, I could do a one-year deal at the end of my career and maybe finish up, but who knows."

For the most part, Boyd signing with Pittsburgh makes sense. The Steelers may be in the market for a new slot receiver should they decide to part ways with Allen Robinson II this offseason. Barring the unexpected, Pittsburgh's receiving corps next year will include George Pickens, former Pro Bowler Diontae Johnson and Calvin Austin III.

A former No. 1 receiver in Cincinnati, Boyd posted consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons in 2018 and 2019. He accepted a smaller role in in 2020 when the Bengals drafted Tee Higgins in the second round, and then drafted Ja'Marr Chase a year later with the fifth overall pick.

Instead of complaining, Boyd embraced his new role, which in turn helped the Bengals go from one of the league's worst teams to one of the best seemingly overnight. In 2021, he caught 67 passes for 828 yards and five touchdowns during the regular season while helping the Bengals win the AFC. Over the past two seasons, he caught a combined 125 passes for 1,429 yards and seven touchdowns.

Tyler Boyd CIN • WR • #83 TAR 98 REC 67 REC YDs 667 REC TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

Despite his success, Boyd isn't expected to be in the Bengals' plans moving forward as the team has to make careful contract decisions after signing Joe Burrow to a record-setting extension last year and still have Chase and Higgins' contracts still pending.

Boyd's current market value is currently set at three years with an average annual salary of $8.72 million. He may take less money, though, depending on the team that he signs with.

Boyd would certainly be a welcomed addition to a Pittsburgh offense that will have a new offensive coordinator next season. The 2024 season will be an especially big year for Kenny Pickett, who is hoping to prove that he is the Steelers' long-term answer at quarterback.