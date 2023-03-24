On Thursday, ESPN reported that former Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott had narrowed down his next-team wish list to the Cincinnati Bengals, New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles. These are not necessarily teams that have reached out to Zeke, but teams he would consider playing for.

It remains to be seen what level of interest Cincinnati, New York or Philly would actually have in Elliott, but it sounds like one of those teams has already pulled themselves out of the running. On Thursday, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was asked bout Zeke's reported interest.

"There's a lot of great players that are available right now," Taylor said, via WCPO. "We like our team where it's at right now, but it's always fun when things get thrown around. Sometimes it's the first you hear of it, but that's just the way life works."

Ezekiel Elliott DAL • RB • #21 Att 231 Yds 876 TD 12 FL 0 View Profile

The Bengals have Joe Mixon, Trayveon Williams and Chris Evans currently on the roster at the running back position, and lost Samaje Perine to the Denver Broncos in free agency. It's understandable why Zeke would like to play for one of the best teams in the AFC, but it doesn't sound like the Bengals are very interested in adding a significant player at the position.

Last season was probably the worst of Elliott's career, as he rushed for 876 yards and 12 touchdowns. Among the 22 NFL players to record 200 rushes last year, Elliott ranked last or tied for last in yards per rush (3.8), percentage of 10-yard rushes (7.4%) and tackles avoided (32). However, Zeke is 27 going on 28, and not done just yet. Wherever he goes, he plans on ditching his No. 21 for No. 15, which he wore in college at Ohio State.